Cool Weather Blankets Northern and Northeastern Thailand

Visitors are enjoying the cool weather in the Northern and Northeastern Thailand as temperatures keep on dropping. It is estimated that not less than 10,000 travellers would visit Phu Chi Fah in Chiang Rai during this winter seasons.

Several guesthouses and hotels, especially those near mountains, in Chiang Rai have already been booked by cool weather seekers.

In nearby Phayao province tourists experienced chilly weather as the temperature declined to around 12 degrees Celcius while they viewed sea of fog before the sun rose. Approximately 1,000 visitors travelled to a mountain top in Thoeng district.

This morning’s temperature stood at about 7-8 degrees Celsius while it was 13.6 degrees in Phayao.

In Chiang Mai, the temperature atop the Doi Inthanon before the sun rose this morning was at only 6 degrees. The lowest temperature so far this month. Travellers wore coats and sweaters while they watched the sea of heavy mist and enjoyed the cool weather.

Meanwhile, Villagers on the outskirt of the northeastern province of Kalasin are sitting around bonfires to keep warm from the cool weather. The outside temperature was at 15 only degrees Celsius.

In lower northern province of Loei, temperatures have dropped to 10-14 degrees Celsius. It was colder on mountain tops of Phu Kradueng and Phu Rua because temperatures there declined to around 5-6 degrees.

The sales of used jackets and pullovers to keep their bodies feeling warm. has been booming as locals struggle to stay warm.

The weather department has forecast that weather in the North would be very cold and there would be frost atop mountains. While the temperatures would be between 12-15 degrees in towns.