Colder Weather Predicted for Northern Thailand Over New Year
Authorities Gear up for the 7 Dangerous Days of New Years

Rescue Worker Thwarts Suicide by Dressing Like Homeless Man

Thais Warned to Prepare for Worst Drought in 40 Years

Ghosts Rumor Spreads Panic into Villagers in Northeastern Thailand

Mother and 12 Year Old Son Killed by Drug Courier Fleeing Police

Temperatures to Remain Very Cold for Northern Parts of Thailand

11 Year-old in Coma After Trying to Commit Suicide Due to School Bullying

Irrigation Officials Warn of Extremely Low Water Reserves

Crop Loss Insurance Claims Skyrocketing in Northern Thailand

Published

21 seconds ago

on

A strong high-pressure system over northern Thailand is expected to bring a drop of 1-3 degrees in temperature the Meteorological Department forecast on Friday.

The high-pressure weather system will cover Thailand meeting a westerly trough moving across the upper North and the upper Northeast.

The Central and East regions including Bangkok and its vicinity will also see the temperature dropping by 1-2 degrees.

While wore rain is expected in the south and wave height in the Gulf of Thailand of about 2 metres.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

Northern region:

Cool to cold with fog in the morning, lows of 13-19 degrees and highs of 30-36 degrees Celsius. Temperature likely to drop to 5-10 degrees on hilltops with frost in some areas.

Northeastern region:

Cold weather with fog in the morning with isolated rain, lows 16-20 degrees and highs of 32-33 degrees Celsius. Temperature likely to drop to 9-13 degrees on hilltops.

Central region:

Partly cloudy weather with fog in the morning; lows of 21-22 degrees, highs 33-35 degrees Celsius.Eastern region: Partly cloudy with fog in the morning and isolated rain; lows 20-24 degrees, highs 32-34 degree Celsius; wave height 1 metre.

Southern region (east coast):

Partly cloudy with thunder showers in 10 per cent of the area; lows 21-24 degrees, high 31-34 degrees Celsius; wave height 1 metre.

Southern region (west coast):

Partly cloudy and also thunder showers in 10 per cent of the area; lows 22-24 degrees, highs 32-34 degree Celsius; wave height 1 metre, increasing to 1-2 metres during storms.

Bangkok and surrounding area:

Partly cloudy weather and also fog in the morning; lows 23-25 degrees, highs 33-35 degrees Celsius.

Source: The Nation/Asia News Network

