Colder Weather Predicted for Northern Thailand Over New Year

A strong high-pressure system over northern Thailand is expected to bring a drop of 1-3 degrees in temperature the Meteorological Department forecast on Friday.

The high-pressure weather system will cover Thailand meeting a westerly trough moving across the upper North and the upper Northeast.

The Central and East regions including Bangkok and its vicinity will also see the temperature dropping by 1-2 degrees.

While wore rain is expected in the south and wave height in the Gulf of Thailand of about 2 metres.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

Northern region:

Cool to cold with fog in the morning, lows of 13-19 degrees and highs of 30-36 degrees Celsius. Temperature likely to drop to 5-10 degrees on hilltops with frost in some areas.

Northeastern region:

Cold weather with fog in the morning with isolated rain, lows 16-20 degrees and highs of 32-33 degrees Celsius. Temperature likely to drop to 9-13 degrees on hilltops.

Central region:

Partly cloudy weather with fog in the morning; lows of 21-22 degrees, highs 33-35 degrees Celsius.Eastern region: Partly cloudy with fog in the morning and isolated rain; lows 20-24 degrees, highs 32-34 degree Celsius; wave height 1 metre.

Southern region (east coast):

Partly cloudy with thunder showers in 10 per cent of the area; lows 21-24 degrees, high 31-34 degrees Celsius; wave height 1 metre.

Southern region (west coast):

Partly cloudy and also thunder showers in 10 per cent of the area; lows 22-24 degrees, highs 32-34 degree Celsius; wave height 1 metre, increasing to 1-2 metres during storms.

Bangkok and surrounding area:

Partly cloudy weather and also fog in the morning; lows 23-25 degrees, highs 33-35 degrees Celsius.

Source: The Nation/Asia News Network