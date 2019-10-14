Cold Season Arrives Early for Northern Thailand

If you’re planning a trip to Thailand at the year’s end, it may be wise to pack a warm jacket with your flip-flops and shorts. Cold fronts from China are expected later this month through February.

With the coldest weather lasting from late December until mid-January 2020, reported news website Thai PBS World.

The Thai capital is expected to hit lows of 15-17°C, while some parts of northern Thailand. Cities such as Chiang Rai, Sakhon Kakhon and Nakhon Phanom — could see temperatures as low as 7-9°C.

Cold fronts sweeping the region are not unprecedented, Thai PBS reported.

In 2016, a cold wave across East Asia caused January temperatures in Bangkok to fall to as low as 16°C. While this meant that people there only had to put on a few extra layers, other places faced much harsher conditions.

Meanwhile, Thailand will officially enter the cold season this Thursday, October 17th, according to the Meteorological Department.

The department says that the average minimum temperatures in northern Thailand will steadily drop. Cold season levels and the wind will blow across Thailand at altitudes of between 100 and 500 meters.

Higher altitude winds, above 5,000 meters, have turned to the west as northern parts of the country experienced less rain.