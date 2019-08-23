Chinese Women Arrested for Running Online Gambling Den in Chiang Mai

CHIANG MAI – Police have arrested two Chinese women for running an illegal online gambling den out of their rented residence.

Police raided their residence in San Pu Loei, Doi Saket District of Chiang Mai in pursuit of an illegal online gambling operation.

Cho Kwan Kan, 26, and Wang Yaoping, 25, both of Chinese nationality, were captured for web based betting.

They told capturing officials that they were enlisted by an agency about a month prior. They were entrusted with upkeep, advancement and organization of the web based betting website.

According to their statement, the online gambling website generated over Bt 430,000 per day over multiple gambling games.

Chinese Man Arrested for Selling Toxic Diet Pills Online





In Bangkok, immigration police arrested a Chinese man, wanted by Chinese authorities for selling toxic slimming pills online, causing damage of about 15 million baht.

Chinese National Mr. Qing Li, 32 was detained by immigration officials.

He confessed to selling fake weight loss pills on WeChat application to Chinese consumers, who fell ill after product intake. The online buyers filed complaints to Chinese police.

An examination of the product found it was substandard and contaminated with toxic substances.

Source: CityNews, TNA