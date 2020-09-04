Chinese Nationals Captured Sneaking into Northern Thailand

Six Chinese nationals have been arrested in northern Thailand for trying to cross the border illegally from neighbouring Myanmar. The Chinese nationals were captured on the bank of the Moei River. The river borders with Myanmar in Northern Thailand’s Tak Province.

They were charged with illegal entry and violating the disease control regulations of Thailand

Border patrol also seized travel and identification documents from the six men. The men and their papers were handed over to the Mae Sot immigration office for further action.

The 4th Infantry Regiment, Mae Sot police, territorial defence volunteers and village defence units of Mae Sot district have set up joint teams to patrol the border. Above all at natural border crossings over the Moei river.

They have also set up security checkpoints to prevent smuggling of drugs, timber and stolen vehicles across the border. Even more entry by illegal migrants looking for work.

Northern Thailand border security tightened

There are concerns illegal migrants may bring covid-19 with them. The virus which is spreading in Myanmar, and spark a new outbreak of Covid-19 cases in Thailand.

Government agencies are combining in stepping up patrols along the Moei river to prevent illegal migration by job-seekers and others from Myanmar. It is feared illegal border crossers could bring the virus with them. Thai authorities far a triggering of a second wave of covid-19 in Thailand.

Agencies involved include; Mae Sot immigration and customs; the 4th Infantry Regiment; 35thRanger Regiment, village defence teams; border patrol police and provincial police from Mae Sot; Mae Ramat, Phop Phra, Umphang and Tha Song Yang districts.

Furthermore patrols are giving special attention to natural crossings on the Moei river.