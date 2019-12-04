Connect with us

British Woman Allegedly Assaulted by American in Chang Mai
Published

4 mins ago

on

A young British woman has alleged that she was assaulted outside a nightclub in Chang Mai on the early morning of the 29th. Miss Willow Elizabeth claims in a post on Facebook that the attack occurred outside the Spicy Night Club.

According to Ms. Elizabeth’s post she was with her boyfriend outside of Spicy when an American man assaulted her. He allegedly swung a Thai kick to her head then proceed to punch her in my face.

The young British woman said the American swung a Thai kick to her head then proceed to punch her in the face in Chiang Mai.

The Briton claims that the attack was totally out of the blue and that she did not interact or speak with the American man beforehand.

Unfortunately the American managed to escape the doormen and took off on a scooter with a friend. The police arrived shortly afterwards Chiang Mai One reported.

The assailant was described as 5 foot 11 (1.8 meters), slender with a bald head in his late 20s to early 30s. Race was not described but presumably the alleged attacker was white.

Elizabeth added that she wanted people to be aware of the risks of being attacked by this person. She made the post on Farang Community Chiang Mai City.

Source: Chiang Mai One

