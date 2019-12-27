Authorities Gear up for the 7 Dangerous Days of New Years

Authorities are gearing up for the exodus of New Year revelers who will begin their journey from Bangkok to their hometowns. The New Years journey that has garnered the tile of Thailand’s 7 dangerous days.

As of Thursday morning, major highways were crowded with workers and tourists making their way home. Most noteworthy to celebrate New Year with family. The Highway, linking Bangkok with northeastern provinces, was extremely congested.

The main junctions in Nakhon Ratchasima province, the gateway to the Northeast, has seen heavy traffic. Even more as several road constructions are underway which have hampered traffic flow.

Further north, highway officials have opened bypass routes to facilitate millions of travelers. New Years revelers heading to the northeast, the most populous region in Thailand.

New Year travelers are expected to flood highways and transport hubs in the coming days. Consequently to handle the overwhelming number of vehicles Thai authorities have urged motorists to take detours and alternative routes. Meanwhile police and local administrations are enforcing strict traffic regulations.

Above all across the country, related agencies are enforcing road safety campaign to prevent traffic accidents.