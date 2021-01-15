At Least Two Die Amid Plunging Temperatures in Northern Thailand

At least two deaths has been attributed to plunging temperatures after two elderly men died in Northern Thailand. Low temperatures across the country have been a gift for people in hot areas such as Bangkok, but for some in northern and northeastern provinces, the cold weather is hard on the elderly.

On Wednesday morning, police in northeastern Thailand’s Nong Khai were informed that a 65-year-old man died in his hut. Medical officers suspected the man died from a heart attack brought on by the very low temperature at night.

Meanwhile, another man aged 59 in Northeastern Thailand’s Udon Thani died due to drinking alcohol, amid the cold weather on Tuesday.

A report said that his wife, 57, found him unconscious in his truck after he had a drink and she called police. He was later reported to have died.

Department of Medical Services says that the elderly should war appropriate outerwear, exercise regularly, and drink six to eight glasses of warm water during the day during winter.

The medical services department also warned that the week long cold spell during this winter season could put vulnerable groups of people at fatal risk.

The Thai Meteorological Department said that northern Thailand would see cooler weather through Sunday, with lows of 7 to 12 C and highs of 26C.

Temperatures in the North and Northeast will range from 10C to 23C Thursday to Saturday, and between 8C and 30C on Sunday and Monday. Northern mountaintops can be as freezing as 2C.

Bangkok will see temperatures between 18C and 34C until Sunday, and a dip after: next Monday and Tuesday will likely experience temperatures between lows of 16C and 31C.

Meanwhile, meteorologist Seree Supratid, director of the Climate Change & Disaster Center said that the cold spell was due to a high pressure system from China and La Nina. A natural phenomenon where sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific are lower than normal.

t’s the opposite of El Nino, where the oceans are warmer for a part of the cycle.

“It’s a La Nina year, so it’s just colder than normal,” Seree said. “But due to global warming, temperatures worldwide are higher anyway.”