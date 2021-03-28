Northen Thailand
Air Quality in Northern Thailand Once Again Exceeds Safe Levels
The command centre for PM2.5 pollution prevention in northern Thailand has said air quality levels in certain areas will remain “unhealthy for sensitive groups” or “unhealthy” for the general public due to weak winds.
People with poor health are advised to wear face masks when going outside and avoid going outdoors for extended periods. Outdoor activities should be avoided if PM2.5 readings exceed 51 micrograms per cubic meter.
The so-called “safe” threshold of the Pollution Control Department is 50µg/m³.
Northern Thailand’s Chiang Mai has been ranked among the planet’s three worst cities for air quailty since the start of March. The city also ranked as the third most air-polluted city in the world on March 3, with an average PM2.5 dust level higher than 200.
Local authorities revealed that the poor air quality situation had caused approximately 30,000 people to seek hospital treatment because of respiratory illnesses over the past three months.
20 provinces with high air quality pollution
A total of 31,788 patients suffered from air pollution-related illnesses from January to March 5, said Dr Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoen, director-general of the national health department.