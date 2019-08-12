News
Air Hostess Dies Just Days after One Mosquito Bite
Tragically, the Air Hostess had also developed a severe infection caused by the mosquito bite which triggered internal bleeding, shock, and organ failure.
CHIANG MAI – A 25 year-old Air hostess has died just days after one mosquito bite amid deadly outbreak of dengue fever in Northern Thailand.
Apitchaya Jareondee, 25, an Air Hostess for Lion Air went to Lanna hospital in Chiang Mai, where doctors diagnosed her with dengue fever.
Tragically, the Air Hostess had also developed a severe infection caused by the mosquito bite which triggered internal bleeding, shock, and organ failure. She was pronounced dead last Monday.
Her body was returned to her home town in Nan province.
Apitchaya’s cousin Surin Jareondee said the family had taken precautions to avoid mosquitoes by staying indoors more and closing windows.
She said: “It’s the rainy season right now and there are a lot of mosquitoes around the area.
“The weather has been unpleasant too, so we haven’t been staying outside much and always shut the door and windows. But the mosquitoes are really everywhere.”
Surin said village officials ordered pest controllers to spray the mosquitoes after being alerted about the air hostess’ fatal incident.
Surin added: “We always thought that they were only mosquitoes but we were wrong. They’re much more dangerous. I wish we were more aware about this.
“If we knew just how dangerous they were, maybe Apitchaya would still be alive now.”
Dengue Fever Outbreak in Thailand
Last month, health officials in Thailand urged people in the country to protect themselves against mosquitoes amid a deadly outbreak of dengue fever.
Cases of the powerful infection – which can be fatal – have soared with almost twice as many deaths already reported this year compared with all of 2018.
A total of 58 people have been killed by dengue fever in 2019 compared with just 33 in all of 2018, in what medics say is “one of the most severe dengue outbreaks in recent years”.
Health officials said there have been 40,402 cases – 1.6 times as many as 2018 – of the disease this year. The virus is carried by the Aedes aegypti mosquito and spread through bites.
Dr Cheewanan Lertpiriyasuwat, the Vector Borne Diseases Bureau director at the country’s Department of Disease Control (DDC), said the “current dengue outbreak situation was worrisome”.
Regional News
Bangkok Street Dog Faking Leg Injury Goes Viral on Social Media
A motorcyclist stopping to check on the dog after seeing it limping before realizing the pooch was doing perfectly alright.
BANGKOK – A street dog in Bangkok has found an innovative way to goad passers-by into giving him food, and attention. The pooch, nicknamed Gae by locals, fakes an injury by dragging his back left leg along the ground as if it were broken.
But once passers-by are taken in by the ruse, he gets back on all fours.
“This old dog has lived my workplace for a few years. He always does this trick to deceive people,” News 18 quoted resident Thaweeporn Chongplapolkul as saying.
“I feed him rice but he still has this habit. He’s very smart. I think he does it to get people to feed him,” Chongplapolkul said.
Ahahaha, clever dog!
Canny street mutt fakes a broken leg to get attention and food from passers-by in Bangkok pic.twitter.com/4NzMP8hido
— Mad eagle (@notavulture) August 28, 2019
He said he had recently seen a motorcyclist stopping to check on the dog after seeing it limping before realizing the pooch was doing perfectly alright.
“But then he jumps up and walks away. It’s too funny. We call him Gae,” Thaweeporn said.
The dog lover said that she is certain that there was nothing wrong with Gae.
“He’s an old dog and we’ve checked both of his legs. They are both fine,” she said.
‘If Gae had any kind of injury I would take him to the vets immediately,” the pet-owner who rescues street dogs said.
Chiang Rai News
Police Seize 40Kg of Crystal Meth During Roadside Check in Mae Sai
Upon inspection police found the sack to contain packages of green tea, commonly used in smuggling crystal meth.
CHIANG RAI – Police in Mae Sai have arrested a Thai man and woman trying to smuggle 40kg of crystal meth into Thailand. The were arrested after trying to transport the crystal meth through a police check point
Police reported that 24 year-old Chanthakan Salanpan and Mr. Im Harn Kla, 56 were stopped at the end of Pa Mung Rung Charoen Village, in Wiang Phang Kham Sub-district, Mae Sai District.
Mr Im was driving the motorbike and Miss Chanthakan was on the riding on the back. When they arrived at the checkpoint police asked Miss Chanthakan to open her back pack for inspection.
Upon inspection police found the sack to contain packages of green tea, commonly used in smuggling crystal meth. Both suspects were taken to the Mae Sai police station for questioning and further examination of the tea packages.
Upon opening the green tea packages police discovered the contents to be crystal meth.
Miss Chanthakan later confessed that there was another bag of drugs still in the forest. Bringing the total seizure to 40 KG of crystal Meth.
Miss Chanthakan said she was hired by a local man to transport the drugs to an unnamed source in Mae Sai. Police are investigating her story and further arrest are suspected.
Meanwhile, Burmese forces arrested 36 men, 14 Thai and 22 Myanmar people on the Thai-Myanmar border, opposite Mae Ai District. The Thai men are suspected to being responsible for killing a police informant in Mae Chan district of Chiang Rai.
Mr. Suphot was shot dead in front of his home by nine men on motorcycle earlier this month. Police believe he was killed for giving information that lead to the seizure of 7 million meth tablets on July 19th.
Thailand Politics
Thailand’s Ombudsman Rules Thai PM’s Oath Taking Unconstitutional
Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha omitted a sentence about upholding the constitution in the oath ceremony on July 16th.
BANGKOK – Thailand’s ombudsman ruled that the Prime Minister’s failure to recite a key sentence in his oath of office was unconstitutional. Refer the matter to the Constitutional Court to decide whether the government was legally installed.
Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha omitted a sentence about upholding the constitution in the oath ceremony on July 16th.
There has been much speculation about why Prayuth failed to include the phrase “I will also uphold and comply with the constitution of the kingdom in every aspect.” Whether it was intentional or accidental.
Opposition lawmakers pointed out the omission last month. Prayuth has dismissed the matter saying it wasn’t a problem. Telling the ombudsman’s office he had completed the oath-taking.
He has made similar assertions on previous occasions but never explained how that could be the case.
The ombudsman’s office ruled after three complaints were submitted by members of the public. While it can refer cases to the courts for prosecution. Its rulings by themselves have no power of enforcement.
The parliamentary opposition is seeking to hold a debate on the oath-taking controversy next month. Prayuth said Tuesday he would attend to defend himself rather than assigning a colleague to represent him.
The oath is written into the constitution that was adopted in 2017 when Prayuth headed a military government that took power in a 2014 coup.
Prayuth became Thailand’s Prime Minister again after a general election in March. Many allege the election was rigged in his favor and of his allies.
The Associated Press
Trending
-
World News1 year ago
Japanese Whaling Vessels Return to Japan after Murdering Over 300 Whales for “Scientific Research”
-
Crime & Legal1 year ago
Swiss Man Wanted for Spreading HIV Arrested in Koh Samui, Thailand
-
Chiang Rai News1 year ago
Thai Police Blame Hmong Minority Group for Source of Methamphetamine’s
-
Crime & Legal1 year ago
51 Year-Old Briton Kills His 29 Year-Old Thai Wife in a Drunken Rage
-
Regional News1 year ago
21 Year-Old Dutchman Falls to His Death from Bangkok Condo Balcony
-
Video1 year ago
What a wonderful Chiang Rai สวัสดีปีใหม่เจ้า
-
Video1 year ago
The Nature of Chiang Rai, Thailand
-
Video1 year ago
The Treasures of Chiang Rai, Thialand