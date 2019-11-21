6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Northern Thailand

A strong earthquake has shaken a border area between northern Thailand and Laos, The U.S. Geological Survey reported. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 6.1 magnitude quake Thursday morning.

The earthquake epicenter struck at a depth of 10 km (6 miles) about 92 km (57 miles) northeast of Muang Nan.

Residents of the northern Thai cities of Chaing Rai and Chiang Mai felt a long period of shaking but saw no major damage. Residents in Bangkok also felt some minor shaking.

Earlier this month Thailand’s Department of Mineral Resources predicted that Northern Thailand may also face a magnitude 5 earthquake within in the next 10 years.

Scientists are particularly concerned about the Mae Chan fault line. The fault has the potential to produce a magnitude 5-7 earthquake in the near future. It is about 100 kilometers long and passes through Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai provinces.

In September a mild 3.4-magnitude earthquake occurred in Chiang Rai’s Phan district. The epicentre was in Doi Luang National Park. The quake was felt by residents of Phan and nearby districts.

A 6.3-magnitude quake also occurred in Chiang Rai on May 5, 2014. Causing over 100 million baht in damages to Phan, Mae Lao and Mae Suai district.