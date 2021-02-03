48 Year-old Man Arrested in Northern Thailand for Shooting Policeman

Police in the northern province of Chiang Mai have arrested a 48 year-old man for allegedly shooting a policeman during a routine arrest.

Police say that on the 29th January the 48 year old man from Mae Rim, Chiang Mai shot a policeman in the hip during a routine arrest.

Chiang Mai police identified the man as Mao Laothoe, 48 he’s charged with resisting arrest and attempted murder of a police officer.

Mr Mao said that he can not be held responsible for his action as he was under heavy medication from Suan Prung Hospital and was not in his right mind. Mr Mao said that he had not escaped nor evaded arrest as accused. He had been in his village the entire four days the police say that they were looking for him.

He has denied all charges, while police say that they will continue their investigation.

Student Arrested for Child Porn

Meanwhile, Thailand Internet Crimes Against Children (TICAC) of Region 5 Police announced the arrested a 22 year old man caught in possession of child pornography. He is being accused of being in possession of child pornography with intent to distribute.