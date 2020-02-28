Woman in Japan Reinfected with Covid-19 Coronavirus

A woman working as a tour bus guide in Japan tested positive for the covid-19 coronavirus for a second time. The first person to be “reinfected” with the coronavirus amid growing concerns about the spread of the infection.

The second positive test comes as the number of confirmed cases in Japan rose to 186 from around 170 the day before.

Tokyo has urged big gatherings and sports events be scrapped or curtailed for two weeks to contain the virus. While pledging that the 2020 Olympic Games will still go ahead in the city.

The 186 cases reported by Japan’s health ministry are separate from 704 reported from an outbreak on a cruise ship. The cruise ship was quarantined off Tokyo earlier this month. A total of seven people have died, including four from the ship.

The woman, a resident of Osaka in western Japan, tested positive on Wednesday. According to Asia One she developing a sore throat and chest pain, describing her as being in her 40s.

She first tested positive in late January and was discharged from the hospital after recovering on February 1st.

Coronavirus could effect 2020 Japan Olympics

The health ministry confirmed the case was the first in Japan where a patient tested positive for coronavirus for a second time. Especially after being discharged from hospital.

Health minister Katsunobu Kato said in Parliament that the central government would need to review patient lists and keep tabs on the condition of those previously discharged. Above all as health experts analyzed the implications of testing positive for the virus after an initial recovery.

Prof Philip Tierno Jr, professor of microbiology and pathology at New York University School of Medicine, said: “Once you have the infection, it could remain dormant and with minimal symptoms. Then you can get an exacerbation if it finds its way into the lungs.”

He said much remains unknown about the virus. “I’m not certain that this is not bi-phasic, like anthrax,” he said. Meaning the disease appears to go away before recurring.

Asked to comment on prospects for the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer, Prof Tierno said; “The Olympics should be postponed if this continues. There are many people who don’t understand how easy it is to spread this infection from one person to another.”

Though a first in Japan, cases of second positive tests have also been reported in China. The coronavirus outbreak has spread rapidly and widely throughout the world. Infecting about 80,000 people globally and killing nearly 2,800, the vast majority in mainland China.