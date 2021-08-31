Connect with us

US Military Left Service Dogs Behind in Afghanistan
News

US Military Left Service Dogs Behind in Afghanistan

Published

3 hours ago

on

US Military Left Service Dogs Behind in Afghanistan

An animal rights bunch pummeled the Biden organization after the US military was blamed for leaving its agreement dogs behind in Afghanistan prior to pulling out of Kabul — however, the military hit back, shooting the reports as “incorrect.”

“I’m crushed by reports that the American government is pulling out of Kabul and leaving behind fearless US military agreement working dogs to be tormented and killed on account of our adversaries,” American Humane president and CEO Robin Ganzert said in an explanation.

“These fearless dogs do the equivalent risky, lifesaving function as our military working dogs, and merited a far superior destiny than the one to which they have been censured.”

Ganzert said her association “has worked inseparably with the military for over 100 years to safeguard military animals,” adding that the gathering “gets back resigned military working dogs and combines veterans with life-saving service dogs.”

 

The American Humane society slammed Biden for leaving the contract dogs behind in Afghanistan

The animal lobbyist then, at that point approached Congress to act.

The animal lobbyist then, at that point approached Congress to act.

The Taliban have a history of using dogs for horrible things or just outright killing them.

“We approach Congress to make a move to characterize contract working dogs on a similar level as military working dogs. Inability to do anything less is a disappointment of mankind and a judgment of all,” Ganzert added.

Notwithstanding, a military representative later questioned the claim, revealing to The Post that no “military working dogs” had been abandoned.

US Army Lt. Col. Karen Roxberry, a representative for the US Central Command, said in an email that the military’s “need mission was the departure of U.S. residents, SIV, and weak Afghans.”

Roxberry then, at that point shot the reports as “wrong.”

“Photographs circling on the web were animals under the consideration of the Kabul Small Animal

Salvage, not dogs under the consideration of the US military,” she said.

“Notwithstanding a continuous confounded and risky retrograde mission, U.S. powers tried really hard to help the Kabul Small Animal Rescue however much as could be expected,” Roxberry added.

 

Source: nypost

For More Trending News, Visit Here: https://www.chiangraitimes.com/trending-new

 

