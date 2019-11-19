Thailand Judge Who Shot Himself in Court Room Transferred

Connect with us

Thailand’s Judicial Commission has transfer the Judge who made headlines after shooting himself in court over alleged interference in a case. Judge Khanakorn Pianchana was transferred to Chiang Mai, according to the Office of the Court of Justice.

The Judicial Commission, said the transfer order will see Mr Khanakhorn re-assigned to the Research Justice Division in Chiang Mai.

A probe has also been ordered to see if Judge Khanakorn violated any disciplinary codes, he said.

The order was issued after the Judicial Commission finished reviewing the results of an investigation into Judge Khanakorn’s actions on Oct 4th. The Judge shot himself at the end of a court hearing.

It was believed that Judge Khanakorn shot himself over “interference” in a mass-shooting case in Yala last year. The Judge decided to acquit five defendants which had been accused of carrying out the shooting.

The Judicial Commission also resolved to set up a subcommittee to draw up guidelines for regional judges. Guidelines on how to approach cases involving serious offences.

A source at the Supreme Court said on Monday Judge Khanakorn’s transfer was not a “demotion,” but a move to keep him from further stress.

The source told the Bangkok Post, his new job will give Judge Khanakorn a new opportunity.

 

