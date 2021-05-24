Connect with us

Singapore to Use Covid-19 Breathalyzer Test Created by Breathonix
A Singapore startup company has developed a Covid-19 breathalyzer test that aims to show if someone is infected with covid-19 in under a minute. Breathonix, also claims Singapore authorities have provisionally approved their Covid-19 breathalyser that is able to detect Covid-19 within a minute according to a company spokesperson.

Breathonix, a spin-off company from the National University of Singapore (NUS), said it is now working with the health ministry to run a deployment trial of the technology at one of the city-state’s border points with Malaysia.

The breath analysis will be carried out alongside the current compulsory Covid-19 antigen rapid test.

The breath test achieved more than 90% accuracy in a Singapore-based pilot clinical trial, the company said last year.

The Health Sciences Authority’s website confirmed the approval, which the company said was the first such system to secure provisional authorization in Singapore.

The system uses disposable mouthpieces and is designed to ensure there is no cross-contamination. After blowing into the device, the technology assesses the chemical compounds of the breath to determine whether or not a person is infected.

Any individual screened as positive will need to undergo a confirmatory polymerase chain reaction (PCR) Covid-19 swab test, the company said.

Breathonix said it is in discussion with several local and overseas organisations to use the system, citing strong commercial interest. Other countries, including Indonesia and the Netherlands, have rolled out similar breath tests.

Source: Reuters

