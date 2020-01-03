Prosecutors, Police Try to Save Face After Carlos Ghosn Flees Japan

Tokyo prosecutors on Thursday (Jan 2) raided the residence of former Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn. Prosecutors and police have not immediately commented, but many speculate it was to save face.

Media in Japan showed investigators entering the home, which was Ghosn’s third residence in Tokyo since being arrested a year ago. Authorities have now searched each one.

The raid follows Ghosn’s surprise escape days ago from Japan. Ghosn who was awaiting trial on four charges of financial wrongdoing, escaped to Lebanon.

It is unclear how Ghosn avoided the tight surveillance he was under in Japan and showed up in Lebanon. An escape that caused a huge loss of face to Prosecutors and police.

Ghosn said Tuesday in a statement that the Japanese judicial system was unjust, and he wanted to avoid “political persecution.”

Japan does not have an extradition treaty with Lebanon, Asia one reports.

Lebanon has said Ghosn entered the country legally, and there was no reason to take action against him.

His lawyers in Japan said they had no knowledge of the escape and they had all his passports.

Ghosn also had French, Lebanese and Brazilian citizenship

NHK, without identifying sources, reported Thursday that Ghosn had two French passports.

Earlier Japanese reports said there were no official records in Japan of Ghosn’s departure. However a private jet had left from a regional airport in Japan to Turkey.

Ghosn, who was charged with under-reporting his future compensation and breach of trust. Even more he has repeatedly asserted his innocence. Above all saying authorities trumped up the charges to prevent a full merger between Nissan Motor Co and alliance partner Renault.

Ghosn posted 18.5 million in bail on two separate instances to get out of detention in Japan. Prosecutors said his bail had been revoked and the money forfeited.