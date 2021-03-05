Connect with us

News Asia

Police Flee Myanmar to Escape Taking Orders from a Military Junta
Advertisement

News Asia

Myanmar’s Generals tell UN Were Ready to Withstand Sanctions

News Asia Tech

Facebook Faces Massive Backlash Over News Ban in Australia

News Asia

7.3 Earthquake Causes Massive Landslide in Northeastern Japan

News Asia

7.3 Earthquake Jolts Northeastern Japan's Fukushima Prefecture

News Asia

China's Communist Party Bans BBC World News From Airing in China

News Asia

Opium Production Drops in Myanmar as Synthetic Drug Market Expands

News Asia

WHO Findings in Wuhan Point Away from Lab and Towards Supply Chains

News Asia News Video

Myanmar Police Open Fire to Disperse Protest, Four Hurt, One Critical

News Asia

Myanmar's Generals Promises Elections as Anti-Coup Protest Grow

News Asia

Police Flee Myanmar to Escape Taking Orders from a Military Junta

Published

8 seconds ago

on

Police Flee Myanmar to Escape Taking Orders from a Military Junta

At least 19 Myanmar police have crossed into India to escape taking orders from a military junta that is trying to suppress protests against last month’s coup, an Indian police official told Reuters Thursday, adding that more were expected.

The men have crossed into Champhai and Serchhip, two districts in the northeastern state of Mizoram that share a porous border with Myanmar, the official said, declining to be named because of the sensitivity of the issue.

All the men, who are lower-ranking policemen, were unarmed, the official said. “We are expecting more to come,” he said, citing intelligence reports.

There have been several instances recounted on social media of police joining the civil disobedience movement and protests against the junta, with some arrested, but this is the first reported case of police fleeing Myanmar.

The official said that the policemen crossed over fearing persecution for disobeying orders and would be temporarily housed by local Indian authorities.

“They didn’t want to take orders against the civil disobedience movement,” he said, referring to the agitation in Myanmar calling for the reversal of the Feb 1 coup and the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Of the 19, three Myanmar policemen came across the border near the town of North Vanlaiphai in Serchhip district on Wednesday afternoon and authorities there were assessing their health, another police official said.

“What they said is they got instructions from the military rulers which they cannot obey, so they have run away,” Serchhip police superintendent Stephen Lalrinawma told Reuters. “They are seeking refuge because of the military rule in Myanmar,” Lalrinawma said.

Thousands of refugees from Myanmar

India shares a 1,600km land border with Myanmar, where more than 50 people have been killed during protests against the coup.

The junta overthrew a democratically elected government, and detained its leader, Suu Kyi, having disputed her party’s landslide victory in November.

India is already home to thousands of refugees from Myanmar, including ethnic Chin people and Rohingya who fled the southeast Asian country during previous bouts of violence.

A Chin community leader in New Delhi said police have rarely fled to India.

“This is something unusual,” said James Fanai, president of the India-based Chin Refugee Committee. “Because in the past, police and military just follow orders.”

Myanmar’s ruling military council has stressed the importance of police and soldiers doing their duty.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Our Online Shopping Store

Our Store

Interesting for You



Doi Chaang Coffee

Volunteering at Soi Dog

CLOSE ADS
CLOSE ADS