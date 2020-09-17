Philippine President Encourages Travel within the Country to Support Tourism

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte urged people to travel within the country during his 5th State of the Nation Address. His comments come as COVID-19 has made a mark on the global map. Countries are struggling to manage the rate of infection.

For this reason, governments locked down their borders and airports to stop the surge of infection in the country. This is was part of the measures to avoid foreign infections, since the hospitals were going to be overwhelmed.

Additionally, there was new regulations introduced by the World Health Organization (WHO) which included social distancing, wearing a mask, and sanitizing. This meant no more social gathering, no more heading to the museums, shops, parks you name it. To be safe one had to stay at home and only come out when necessary. Some even started to working and learning from home.

However, these precautions have greatly affected the tourism sector. Countries that were cashing from foreign and local tourism are now facing billions of losses. In the Philippines, the story is no different and the government is requesting the public to support local tourism. We are going to look into the PRRD urgeing Pinoys to travel locally.

Benefit of traveling within your country?

Now that the restrictions are being lifted, the tourism industry is slowly getting back on its feet. Though, hotels and parks are receiving local tourists since the airports are still closed for international flights.

In the Philippines, things are starting to look up as well. President Rodrigo Duterte has even urged the public to embrace traveling to various tourist attractions to boost the country’s economy.

On July 27th the president spoke to the nation and urged the public to travel locally once the protocols were in place. On his 5th State of the Nation Address (SONA) that happened in Quezon City, he said the tourism and recreation industries are among the hardest hit by the pandemic. He further continued to say that he counts on the full support of the public to help in boosting the economy. However, people should only embark on the local travels one the protocols are in place.

In his address, he called upon the local government units (LGUs) and the national government agencies to ensure policies on domestic tourism are in place. This, in turn, helps to keep travelers safe amid the pandemic.

Contribution of the tourism industry to the Philippine economy

Let’s take a look back to 2019 when the tourism industry was bringing cash into the Philippines economy. The tourism sector was contributing to the country’s Gross Domestic Profit (GDP) by 12.7 %. On the other hand, the employment generated by industry increased from 5.36 million in 2018 to 5.71 million in 2019. This particular increase created 350,000 more jobs. However, this data was before the emergence of the Coronavirus in 2019.

Immediately the virus struck, the tourism sector began to cripple and the unemployment rate rose. This was because of the closure of borders and airlines grounding airplanes due to the pandemic. However, the Department Of Tourism has placed its hope on domestic travel. The department expects the local travel to revive the tourism sector as the foreign markets remain closed. Though this seems like the perfect plan, the industry won’t resume operations as normal.

According to the Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ), they are allowed to operate at half capacity. These regulations are still subject to approval by the local government units (LGUs).

Re-opening of Boracay Island

Nonetheless, not all the destinations will be opened until they have met all the parameters set. The first destination that is expected to reopen amid the pandemic is the world-renowned Boracay Island. The only drawback of this move is that the island is opened to tourists from Western Visayas only.

The next travel destination expected to open their doors is Palawan. It’s set to resume activities in the towns of Coron, San Vicente, and El Nido. Though, this shall be done once the safety and health protocols have been put in place. There is no specific date set for this reopening.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has done an amazing task handling the pandemic. With the new restrictions in place, Filipinos can travel and enjoy the beautiful sceneries the country has to offer. This, in turn, helps to boost the tourism business and help to sustain it before the international flights’ resume.

Furthermore, the introduction of the Bayanihan bill on August 25th made it possible for the industry to receive PHP 10 billion. This helps to keep the tourism industry afloat and cushion the employees and small businesses. Therefore, you’ll have an amazing experience visiting the sites and subscribing to their services.

Where can I find money for vacation?

We understand that you need a break after the lockdown and curfews. Traveling and visiting historic sites is the best way to unwind and get rid of stress. Therefore, it is time to take your family to Palawan and Boracay to enjoy the beautiful scenery and fresh air. However, despite this, you need to keep safe and follow the regulations set by the LGUs.

