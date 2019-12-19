Myanmar Court Exonerates Bus Driver Accused of Raping Toddler

A Myanmar court has dismissed charges against a nursery school bus driver accused of raping a 2 year-old toddler. In a case that generated great public interest due to widespread doubts that he was guilty.

Mr. Aung Kyaw Myo, 29 was first arrested in May shortly after the rape of the two-year-old girl. The child was given the pseudonym “Victoria” by supporters and the media to protect her privacy.

He was released due to insufficient evidence, but later rearrested.

No evidence ever emerged linking Mr. Aung to the crime at the school and some testimony exculpated him.

Many people in Myanmar also believed he was a scapegoat. With rumors rife on social media that the actual perpetrators were well-connected people.

Public demonstrations were held in Myanmar demanding justice for the little girl. They also went on outside the court when the trial opened in July.

“I didn’t misbehave with the young child, “My hands are clean this is the truth,” Aung Kyaw Myo, told reporters.

He offered thanks to the public for their support and the desire to hear the truth in the case.

The incident occurred on his first day working as a driver for the school. “I can’t describe my feelings. I didn’t even expect this release,” he said.

Su Darli Aung, a defence lawyers, said the judge had been searching for the truth.

“We got threats as well,” the lawyer told reporters. “So this is the happiest moment for me in my 15 years as a lawyer.”

She added that if the prosecution of their client continued on appeal, they could also continue to offer him legal aid.

Nickey Diamond, a Myanmar Human Rights Specialist said Aing was wrongly accused and therefore should be compensated by the government.

“When we examined the case, because it appeared very unlikely that he was the one who committed that crime.” “The problem is that the real perpetrator is still roaming Myanmar,” Diamond said.

The Irrawady