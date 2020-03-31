Connect with us

News Asia News Video

Medical Evacuation Plane Explodes During Take-off in Manila
Advertisement

News News Asia

Mother and 9 Year-old Son Left Stranded at Kuala Lumpur Airport

News Asia Sports

2020 Tokyo Olympic Games Delayed by One Year Due to Covid-19

News Asia

India Executes 4 Men for Rape and Murder of New Deli Woman

News Asia

Australia Lab Finds Possible Cure for Covid-19 from Wuhan China

Health News Asia

Health Department Reports Covid-19 Cases at 212, With Only 1 Death

ASEAN News News Asia

Cambodia Chooses Solar Energy Over Damming the Mekong River

News Asia

Beijing to Charge International Travellers for 14 Day Quarantine

News Asia

Japan Launches Dedicated Submarine-Hunting Warship

News Asia

Vietnam Denies Entry for Travellers from UK and Europe

News Asia

Medical Evacuation Plane Explodes During Take-off in Manila

Published

1 hour ago

on

medical evacuation plane exploded during take-off

A medical evacuation plane exploded during take-off in the Philippine capital on Sunday, killing all eight passengers and crew. Including an American and a Canadian, officials said.

The plane, owned by a Philippines-registered charter service Lionair, had been bound for Haneda, Japan. It burst into flames at the end of the runway around 8 p.m. (1200 GMT), Manila’s main airport said.

Indonesian carrier Lion Air issued a statement making clear that it is unrelated to Manila-based Lionair.

Video Footage of Plane Crash in Manila

Video footage showed a huge plume of smoke rising into the night sky as fire crews doused the fuselage with foam.

The twin-jet West Wind 24 plane was carrying three medical personnel,; three flight crew; a patient and a companion; Richard Gordon a senator and head of the Philippine Red Cross, said on Twitter.

“Unfortunately, no passenger survived the accident,” the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said in a statement. An investigation by the Civil Aeronautics Authority of the Philippines was under way, MIAA said.

The runway was closed temporarily, affecting an arriving Korean Air flight. The Korean Air flight was diverted to Clark airport in northern Philippines, said MIAA General Manager Eddie Monreal.

The aim is to reopen the runway about two hours after midnight, he said in a press briefing.

Monreal confirmed that an American national and a Canadian citizen were also among those killed. However he could not provide further detail. The six others killed were all Filipinos, he told Asia One.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
%d bloggers like this: