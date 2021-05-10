Malaysia’s Prime Minister Imposes a New Nationwide Lockdown

Malaysia’s Prime Minister on Monday imposed a new nationwide lockdown, as the country grapples with a surge in covid-19 cases and highly infectious variants that the government said are testing its health system.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said all inter-state and inter-district travel will be banned, along with social gatherings.

Educational institutions will be shut but economic sectors will be allowed to continue, Muhyiddin said, without elaborating.

“Malaysia is facing a third wave of Covid-19 that could trigger a national crisis,” Muhyiddin said in a statement, adding that the lockdown measures will continue until June 7.

The premier said the lockdown was necessary due to the existence of new coronavirus variants with higher infection rates and growing constraints on the public health system.

Malaysia records 3,807 new daily Covid-19 cases

Malaysia recorded 3,807 new daily Covid-19 cases today — up from 3,733 yesterday — pushing the number of active cases, which carry high transmission risks, to 37,396 — the ninth straight day of staying above the 30,000 mark.

The number of active cases is at the highest level since Jan 17, when 37,782 were reported then.

Selangor topped the list again with most Covid-19 infections at 1,149, followed by Sarawak with 649 cases, Kelantan (329) and Kuala Lumpur (320). Selangor’s total infections reached 144,419 — the highest among all states and federal territories.

The country’s cumulative infections increased to 444,484, according to the Health Ministry.

Sadly, 17 more deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, lifting the death toll to 1,700, said health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement.

Malaysia is under a state of emergency, which was declared by Muhyiddin in January to curb the spread of Covid-19.