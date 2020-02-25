Kuwait Suspends Flights to Thailand Over Coronavirus Fears

Kuwait’s civil aviation authority announced on Monday it had suspended all its flights to and from Thailand, South Korea and Italy. The suspension comes after reports of an outbreak of coronavirus in these countries.

Kuwait’s state news agency KUNA reported, saying this came in accordance with the Kuwaiti Health Ministry instructions. Earlier, Kuwait had suspended all its flights to and from Iraq over fears about the coronavirus.

The total number of people infected in Kuwait has reached five, while South Korea reported 763 cases, and seven people have died and more than 220 have come down with the virus in Italy.

In Thailand the health ministry has said that coronavirus cases in Thailand remains at 35. The last recorded case of the coronavirus was on February 16th, 2020. Thailand has also increased screening of visitors from Singapore and Japan entering the country in response to the widening outbreak.

Seventeen people infected with the coronavirus in Thailand have recovered and returned home. While 18 are still being treated in hospital.

World Health Organization says prepare for possible Coronavirus pandemic

Meanwhile, The World Health Organization has said the world should do more to prepare for a possible coronavirus pandemic. The WHO said it was too early to call the outbreak a pandemic but countries should be “in a phase of preparedness”.

A pandemic is when an infectious disease spreads easily from person to person in many parts of the world.

More cases of the virus, which causes respiratory disease Covid-19, continue to emerge, with outbreaks in South Korea, Italy and Iran causing concern.

However, most infections are in China, the original source of the virus, where more than 77,000 people have the disease and over 2,600 have died.

More than 1,200 cases have been confirmed in about 30 other countries and there have been more than 20 deaths. Italy reported four more deaths on Monday, raising the total there to seven.

Worldwide stock markets saw sharp falls because of concerns about the economic impact of the virus.

China said it would postpone the annual meeting of the National People’s Congress next month. Above all to “continue the efforts” against the coronavirus.

The body, which approves decisions made by the Communist Party, has met every year since 1978.