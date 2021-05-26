China’s State Media Warns Australia “Will Be Hit First” Over Taiwan

China’s state media has issued a warning that Australia will be the “first hit” in any potential conflict over Taiwan if Canberra continues to “meddle” in Beijing affairs.

The Global Times, latest threat comes after Australian naval forces completed various war game exercises with the US, France and Japan in the East China Sea for the first-ever training drill between the nations. The exercises included amphibious assaults, urban warfare, and anti-aircraft defence.

However, amid growing tensions between China and Australia, Beijing lashed out at Canberra’s involvement in the exercise and issued a terrifying warning.

An article in the Global Times, a Chinese-state media platform, said: “The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) doesn’t need to make pointed responses to the joint drill since it’s insignificant militarily.

“Australia’s military is too weak to be a worthy opponent of China, and if it dares to interfere in a military conflict for example in the Taiwan Straits, its forces will be among the first to be hit.

“Australia must not think it can hide from China if it provokes. “Australia is within range of China’s conventional warhead-equipped DF-26 intermediate-range ballistic missile.”

Tensions rising between Australia and China

Tensions between Australia and its biggest trading partner, China, drastically deteriorated last year when Prime Minister Scott Morrison called for an independent inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Communist nation retaliated and imposed arbitrary bans and tariffs on billions of Australian goods.

Last month, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin accused Canberra of “meddling” in Beijing’s internal affairs and argued there was “no room for any form of Taiwan independence”.

Mr Wang said: “Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory, and the Taiwan issue is purely China’s internal affairs that involves China’s core interests and allows no foreign interference. “China must and will be reunified.

“We are willing to do our utmost to strive for the prospect of peaceful reunification, but will never leave any room for any forms of ‘Taiwan independence’ secessionist activities.

“We hope the Australian side can avoid sending any wrong signal to Taiwan independence forces and take more actions that is conducive to peace and stability across the strait and for China-Australia relations.”