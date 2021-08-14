China’s Sinovac Vaccine Quickly Losing its Effectiveness in Indonesia

Health officials in Indonesia report China’s Sinovac vaccine has become less effective at protecting against covid-19 death and severe illness. The report covers from April to June 2021, compared to the previous three months.

The Sinovac vaccine shots prevented 79% of deaths and 53% of hospitalizations in the three-month period, compared with 95% and 74%, respectively, from January to March, said Siti Nadia Tarmizi, spokeswoman told Bloomberg News.

She didn’t give a reason for the drop in the Sinovac vaccine’s effectiveness.

Indonesia has the world’s fourth-most populous country is battling a resurgence of covid-19 driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant.

The country of 260 million is highly reliant on the China made Sinovac vaccine, which account for about one-third of total vaccine supply expected through December.

Vaccinated Shoppers only

Indonesia’s capitol Jakarta reopened its retail malls this week but only to vaccinated shoppers.

Malls are allowed to operate at 25% capacity to try to keep the economy moving, but customers must prove via a smartphone application that they’ve received at least one jab.

That puts them in a select group, with just one in five Indonesians given a shot so far under a mass-immunization program with Sinovac Vaccine that started in January 2021.

“This is a positive measure for the shopping mall. So that visitors can be assured that everyone who enters the mall has been scanned and considered safe and healthy,” said Eka Dewanto, the general manager of Pondok Indah Mall in north Jakarta.

Public concern about the efficacy of some vaccines has been a challenge for authorities in many countries, who continue to stress that any kind of shot is better than none at all.

The Malaysian government has said it would phase out the use of Sinovac under its national immunisation programme. However, 14 million doses of the vaccine will still be available to interested states and private companies from this month to September.