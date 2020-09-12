China’s Communist Party Seeks to Rewrite Story of Wuhan Pandemic

China’s communist Party is recasting Wuhan as a heroic Covid-19 coronavirus victim. Above all trying to throw doubt on the pandemic’s origin story. The Communist Party aims to seize the narrative at a time of growing global distrust of Beijing.

The PR blitz plays out daily in comments by Chinese officials. Lavish state media coverage of a “reborn” Wuhan that trumpets China’s epidemic-control efforts and economic recovery while the United States struggles.The drive peaked in the past week as Chinese primary schools welcomed back students with considerable fanfare.

Wuhan also hosted executives from dozens of multinationals. Executives from Panasonic to Dow and Nokia. All on a highly choreographed tour of the central Chinese city.

“There are few places in the world today where you don’t need a mask and can gather,” a Chinese official, Lin Songtian, told the executives, implying that Wuhan was one of those places. “This testifies to Wuhan’s triumph over the covid-19 virus and that Wuhan was back in business.”

Lost in this retelling, however, is Wuhan is widely believed to be ground zero for the covid-19 pandemic.

China’s Communist Party Wooing Foreign Journalists

Furthermore China’s foreign minister suggested on Aug 28 during a European outreach trip that the Covid-19 virus might not have emerged in China.

The propaganda drive indicates China’s communist party recognises Covid-19’s damage. It want to brand and leverage its relatively successful recovery. Above all to counter growing international challenges, analysts said.

China faces foreign bitterness over the Covid-19 virus and an initial cover-up attempt by Wuhan officials. Even more criticism of Beijing’s tightening grip on Hong Kong and generally more aggressive international posture.

“Beijing wants the narrative to be: we handled it, we can help you handle it and we’re the first to have a vaccine that works,” said Kelsey Broderick, Asia analyst with Eurasia Group.

“That’s really the only way China can come out ahead of the idea that Wuhan China started this crisis.”

The three-day Wuhan tour also included foreign media

The Wuhan tour featured primary-school students performing traditional Chinese opera and ballet; a renovated food market presented as a model of sanitation; and a Yangtze riverfront cruise underneath a skyline ablaze with towering light displays referencing the virus recovery.

The city of 11 million — which suffered more than 80 percent of China’s 4,634 Covid-19 deaths — has come a long way since the pandemic’s grim early days. When a suffocating weeks-long lockdown rendered it a ghost town.

No new local transmissions have been reported in Wuhan for months. Traffic jams are back, shoppers cram malls, and al fresco diners gobble up the city’s signature spicy crayfish dish.

The growing confidence was displayed at a Wuhan pool party attended by thousands of mask-less people last month. The propaganda prompted overseas accusations of recklessness after images of the event went viral.

China countered that the party indicated the nation’s success in taming the coronavirus.

While many citizens in Wuhan express persistent concern over an uneven recovery and fear of new outbreaks.

