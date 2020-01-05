Building Under Construction Collapses in Cambodia Killing 36 People

A tourist guesthouse under construction has collapsed in Cambodia killing 36 people and injuring 23 more. The seven-storey concrete building collapsed in Kep on Friday.

Local officials said rescue operations recovered 36 dead which included six children and 14 women. Officials said in a statement that did not detail why children were at the construction site.

Governor Ken Satha said that the owners of the building, a Cambodian couple, had been detained for questioning.

Meanwhile, Cambodia Prime Minister Hun Sen defended the governments response in Kep,160km southwest of the capital Phnom Penh. “Building collapses don’t only happen in Cambodia … they also happen elsewhere … including in the United States,” Hun Sen said.

Cambodia is undergoing a construction boom to serve growing crowds of Chinese tourists and investors, Reuters reports.

The Kep building collapse came six months after 28 people were killed when a Chinese-owned construction site collapsed in Preah Sihanouk province. Seven people were charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Prime Minister Hun Sen also fired a disaster management official over that accident.

CGTN News footage of Building Collapse in Phen Cambodia