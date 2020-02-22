AirAsia Reduces Flights to South Korea Over Covid-19 Coronavirus

Thai AirAsia has reduced flights to South Korea from March 6-27 due to the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak. The cancellation in flights come after the South Korean government issued a travel advisory to its citizens.

Last week Thailand’s outbound tours were left in limbo after South Korean airlines suspend flights to Thailand amid coronavirus fears. The countries Health Ministry urged South Koreans to refrain from travelling to regions with confirmed coronavirus cases.

South Korea has prioritized guarding against the entry of the virus from regions other than China. Using screening measures for passengers who have travelled to; Thailand, Singapore, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Malaysia and Macau.

AirAsia X has offered three options for passengers affected by this cancellation:

➤ Passengers can postpone the travel date on the same route for one time within 30 days without additional costs. However, it will depend on seat availability on the flight and the conditions specified.

➤ Passengers can keep their points in the AirAsia BIG point reward account for travel in future. Which must be booked within 90 calendar days from the original schedule. However, passengers can schedule the new travel date after the expiry date if the flight schedule is still available.

➤ AirAsia Passengers can request a full refund for all flights to and from South Korea.

The airline will inform concerned passengers about the cancellation via email or SMS.

Meanwhile, passengers can request offers via Ava Live Chat at support.airasia.com. In case of booking through a dealer or online travel agent, passengers must proceed with the agent that they had booked with. However, the airline will monitor the situation closely and update information periodically.

AirAsia Passengers can find the latest updates via Twitter: @AirAsia_Thai and Facebook: facebook.com/airasia. They can contact customer support on Twitter: @AirAsiaSupport, while they can check flight status through “Flight status” on the website: airasia.com.