5 Dead, 30 Injured after Double Decker Bus Crashes in Hong Kong

At least five people are dead and more than 30 injured after a passenger bus slammed into a tree on a motorway in northern Hong Kong Wednesday.

Three passengers were thrown out of the KMB double-decker bus in the crash on Fanling Highway shortly after 4.15pm.

A male passenger who suffered minor injuries said the bus was travelling at normal speed when it crashed.

“There were broken limbs and someone had head injuries,” he said.

“The staircase was smashed, so we had to come down from the rear with the help of firefighters. Some people were frightened.”

Ten fire engines, 16 ambulances were deployed to the scene after the accident was reported at 4.19pm. As of 5.26pm, five people had died and 33 were injured in the crash, a government spokesman said.

Three men and two women were killed

The injured were taken to several different hospitals in the area.

Another passenger sitting in the lower deck said the bus was not travelling too fast at the time of the incident. “I didn’t feel the bus braking before it crashed,” he told Asia One.

“There was a loud bang. I first thought it had rammed into a vehicle in front. After I left the bus, I realized it hit a tree and part of the roof was ripped off.”

A KMB spokesman said the bus was heading towards Sheung Shui when the accident happened. Near a roundabout at Po Shek Wu Road. The 978 route runs from Wan Chai North to Fanling in Hong Kong.

We very concerned about the incident the spokesman said. The company has sent staff to the site and hospitals to learn more and comfort the injured. We will co-operate in the police investigation.”

The company said it would provide help to the families of the deceased and injured passengers.

In February 2018, a KMB double-decker flipped onto its side in Tai Po,Hong Kong. Killing 19 people and injuring more than 60 others. It was the worst road accident in Hong Kong in nearly 15 years.

According to police figures, 99 people died in 98 fatal road accidents in the first 11 months of this year. In the whole of last year, 135 people died in 107 accidents.