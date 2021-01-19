12-Year-old Christian Girl Forced into Marriage Rescued in Pakistan

A 12-year-old Christian girl who was allegedly abducted, raped and forced to marry a man who kept her chained up in a cattle pen in Pakistan has been rescued.

The underage girl spent five months bound in the 45-year-old Muslim man’s yard where she would work all day clearing animal dung. Police rescued the youngster in Faisalabad last month and found cuts from the shackles on her ankles.

The case has been taken up by Christian charities who claim a number of girls are being abducted and forced into marriage in Pakistan, according to The Telegraph.

Human rights groups say an estimated 1,000 Christian and Hindu girls are kidnapped each year and forced to convert to Islam. Aid to the Church in Need said the girl’s family made repeated complaints to the police but they were ignored for months.

Her father said: ‘[She] has told me she was treated like a slave. She was forced to work all day, cleaning filth in a cattle yard. 24-7, she was attached to a chain.’ The family say the girl was abducted on June 12 last year and she was raped multiple times.