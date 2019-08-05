Woman Suffering from Alzheimer’s Run Over By Multiple Vehicles on Highway

BANGKOK – An elderly woman, suffering from Alzheimer’s, was crushed to death by an 18 wheeled freight truck in central Thailand on Sunday morning.

Police said the incident occurred at about 6.30am on Highway 314 between Chachoengsao, Province.

The woman was struck and run over by a lorry.

Her body was left in the middle of the highway, only to be repeatedly run over by oncoming vehicles.

Pieces of flesh and bones were scattered all over the highway for about 100 meters.

The woman was later identified by her relatives as Khan Sithanonchai, 71, who was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

Duangsamorn Praisanpol, 49, identified herself as the woman’s daughter and said her mother was Suffering from Alzheimer’s.

She said her mother had disappeared from her home early on Sunday, but she did not know exactly when.

Police said they are searching for the lorry driver that first struck the elderly woman.

They said the only information gathered so far was that at about 5am the woman was seen walking in the middle of the road before being stuck.

Police told the Bangkok Post that they were still investigating and looking for the lorry driver