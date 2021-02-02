Woman in Honda Sedan Dies in Fiery Crash in Central Thailand

The driver of a Honda sedan was killed when her vehicle careered across the highway, ran into a power post and burst into flames on Monday, Phetchaburi police said. The accident occurred about 10.40am in front of the Phet Siam PE Pipes premises in Khao Yoi district.

Eyewitnesses told police the car, a white Phetchaburi-registered Honda, had been travelling at high speed, overtaking many other cars before swerving across the median strip onto the other side of the highway, and crashing into a power post.

The car then went up in flames. The vehicle’s engine was thrown out onto the highway by the violence of the impact. An oncoming car ran into it and was damaged.

Rescuers dowsed the burning car with water and removed the charred body found inside it. The dead driver was later identified as a woman, Ms Panya Kaewpaluek from Phetchaburi Province.

Tragic Accident in Ratchaburi

Yesterday, Police in central Thailand have reported one person was killed and three others injured in an accident involving a 10-wheel freight truck and two pickups in Ratchaburi on Sunday.

Pol Capt Sam-ang Suppatanand, a duty officer at Khao Din in Photharam district, said the accident occurred about 6.30pm on a local road near Moo 5 village in tambon Nang Kaew.

A passenger in the 10-wheel freight truck, Suporn Thuengkho, 50, told police they were delivering a load of sugarcane to Ban Pong district, travelling behind a blue four-door Isuzu pickup.

A bronze Isuzu pickup coming towards them swayed across the middle line and crashed into the four-door pickup, which was spun around by the impact and the truck ran into it, hitting it on the right side.

The driver of the oncoming bronze pickup, identified later as Prasan Chiewchan, 58, was crushed to death inside his vehicle. The male driver of the four-door pickup and two passengers, a man and a woman, were injured. They were admitted to Photharam Hospital.