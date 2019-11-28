Connect with us

Regional News

Woman Cheats Death Almost Reversing off 4th Floor of Car Park
Advertisement

Regional News

Thailand's National Parks Tells Tourist to Take Your Garbage With You

Farming & Agriculture Regional News

Toxic Chemical Ban Postponed in Thailand for Six Months

Regional News

74 year-old Briton Killed after Making Deadly U-Turn in Pattaya

Regional News

Passenger Served Moldy Sausage Bread at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Regional News

Airlines Don't Seems to Want Newly Trained Pilots from Thailand

News Video Regional News

Three Killed, Boy Injured in Fiery Car Crash in Central Thailand

Regional News

Pope Francis Concludes Visit to Thailand, Departs for Japan

News Video Regional News

Passenger Van Rams into Truck Trailer, Killing Driver, Injuring 6 Students

News Video Regional News

Pope Condemns the Sexual Exploitation of Women, Children in Thailand

Regional News

Woman Cheats Death Almost Reversing off 4th Floor of Car Park

Advertisements

The woman, whose name was withheld, said that she could not open the driver’s door because it was crushed by a pillar. Someone managed to open another door and pulled her out of the vehicle to safety.

Published

1 hour ago

on

A Thai woman has cheated death as she narrowly avoided plunging from the fourth floor car park in central Thailand. This was the second time an accident occurred at this car park. Last year, a pickup truck plunged from its rooftop.

The woman, who drove the brand-new Toyota C-HR vehicle, said she arrived for work at about 8am. While she was reversing the vehicle into a parking slot, she heard a bang.

The noise and the impact shocked her and she swiftly stomped on the brake pedal, she told the Bangkok Post.

It turned she backed over the wheel stopper and smashed into the wall on the 4 floor of the car park.

The white Toyota C-HR vehicle and driver stopped before falling from the fourth floor of the car park in central Thailand

The broken section of the wall fell on to the ground. The front wheels of her car were stopped by the wheel stopper, which prevented her from dropping 4 stories to he death.

The woman, whose name was withheld, said that she could not open the driver’s door because it was crushed by a pillar. Someone managed to open another door and pulled her out of the vehicle to safety.

She said she bought the vehicle a month ago but she had years of driving experience.

Last year, a pickup truck plunged from the sixth floor of the same car park. The driver started the engine in reverse while he was standing outside the vehicle.

He managed to let go off the pickup truck before it pulled him to the ground.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement