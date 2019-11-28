Woman Cheats Death Almost Reversing off 4th Floor of Car Park

A Thai woman has cheated death as she narrowly avoided plunging from the fourth floor car park in central Thailand. This was the second time an accident occurred at this car park. Last year, a pickup truck plunged from its rooftop.

The woman, who drove the brand-new Toyota C-HR vehicle, said she arrived for work at about 8am. While she was reversing the vehicle into a parking slot, she heard a bang.

The noise and the impact shocked her and she swiftly stomped on the brake pedal, she told the Bangkok Post.

It turned she backed over the wheel stopper and smashed into the wall on the 4 floor of the car park.

The broken section of the wall fell on to the ground. The front wheels of her car were stopped by the wheel stopper, which prevented her from dropping 4 stories to he death.

The woman, whose name was withheld, said that she could not open the driver’s door because it was crushed by a pillar. Someone managed to open another door and pulled her out of the vehicle to safety.

She said she bought the vehicle a month ago but she had years of driving experience.

Last year, a pickup truck plunged from the sixth floor of the same car park. The driver started the engine in reverse while he was standing outside the vehicle.

He managed to let go off the pickup truck before it pulled him to the ground.