Woman and Child Killed in Truck Crash in Central Thailand

A woman and a child were killed and the driver injured after a truck loaded with vegetables crashed and overturned while driving downhill. The accident occurred at about 5.30am on the road to Phu Hin Rong Kla National Park of Phetchabun province.

Police reported that the pick-up truck was delivering vegetables from Phu Thap Boek to a vegetable market.

The pick-up truck skidded off the road, crashed into a roadside railing and overturned while driving down the hill. Ccattering vegetables all over the road, a woman and a child were killed and the driver injured. The three, who were not immediately identified were admitted to Lom Kao Hospital.

Police believe they were members of a Hmong family.

Hours later a car also driving downhill from Phu Thap Boek slid off the same road. It rammed into a pile of dirt and overturned. Two tourists in the car, including the driver, sustained minor injuries.

Meanwhile, A woman was killed and two other people injured after a speeding pickup truck crashed into nine parked vehicles. The vehicles were parked along a road in Nakhon Si Thammarat on Saturday night.

Police said the accident occurred at about 8.30pm near Ban Chamao. The nine vehicles belonged to people arriving at a temple opposite the Chamao police station to attend a funeral.

Three people, two women and a man, were injured in the incident. They were rushed to Maharat Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital. One of the two women, Sirirat Raekchamnong, 51, died later at the hospital.

Source: Thai Media, Bangkok Post

Photos of the Truck Accident