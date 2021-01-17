Connect with us

Wild Elephant Stomps Camper to Death in Khao Yai National Park
Campers in Khao Yai National Park were shocked out of their sleep on Friday morning when a wild elephant invaded their camping ground and killed an old man sleeping in his tent.

The elephant ran into the Pha Kluai Mai camping ground at around 2am and entered the tent of Prayod Chitboon, 80. It then grabbed the man with its trunk and flung him against a tree, killing him immediately. The rest of the campers ran to safety.

Khao Yai officials said later that the dead man’s car was filled with pomelos and the animal was possibly lured by the load. Officials also found Bt103,108 (S$4,500) in cash among Prayod’s belongings and have called his relatives to take the money.

Meanwhile, villagers in western Thailand’s Kanchanaburi province  have called for help after their farms were pillaged by wild elephants, leaving considerable damage to their crops. Somkhuan Thongpraneet, of Moo 3 village, said the raids had continued for several months.

Another 40 wild elephants showed up

The latest attack took place on Saturday night, Mr Somkhuan said, when about 60 wild elephants appeared out of the darkness and rampaged across his farmland in search of food, bringing down trees and trampling crops.

Another 40 elephants showed up on Sunday morning and caused more damage.

Mr Somkhuan called on the provincial governor and relevant government agencies to coordinate with the National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department on measures to help the villagers.

Last month patrol teams were set up to keep a close watch on the movement of a herd of wild elephants crossing the Kwai Noi River to forage for food on farms in Thong Pha Phum district in Kanchanaburi, Thailand.  Furthermore motorists using Highway 323 were warned to watch out for the wild elephants on the road.

Combined teams of Thong Pha Phum National Park officials, police and local residents, numbering more than 40, conducted patrols on Highway 323 along Kanchanaburi-Thong Pha Phum route to alert motorists using the road to watch out for wild elephants crossing the road.

