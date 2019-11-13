University Says Students Can Wear Uniform of their Gender Identity

Thailand’s Chulalongkorn University is now allowing transgender students to wear uniforms that align with their gender identity.

The announcement said: “Students may wear uniforms that align with their biological sex or gender.”

The decision comes from years of effort spearheaded by a student known as Ince Jirapat; a transgender at the faculty of education, and others. Jirapat said on her Facebook post that transgender alumni of Chulalongkorn University and human rights activists had helped along the way.

The faculty earlier dismissed a petition for transgender students to be allowed to wear female uniforms in class. In January, Jirapat and other transgender students submitted a complaint, insisting the ban violated their rights.

According to the Bangkok Post on Feb 18 Jirapat was granted permission to dress according to her gender.

And then on Nov 7 the university issued a statement granting permission for all transgender students to do the same.

However, another debate remains. Some activists argue that making uniforms mandatory is also a violation of student rights, and want all schools and universities to end the requirement.