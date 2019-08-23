Transport Department to Conduct Checks on Transport Vans and Drivers

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Transport Ministry has confirmed it will launch on-the-spot maintenance checks of public transport vehicles and physical checkups of the vans drivers. Department of Land Transport Chief, Peraphon Thawornsupacharoen said on Thursday.

The vehicle test and physical checkups will be performed nationwide. There are more than 1.2 million public transport drivers who are subject to the tests. The tests will determine whether they are color-blind or suffer other visual deficiencies.

He told the Bangkok Post a total of 150,747 public transport vehicles are registered with the DLT.

The maintenance checks will be carried out on Vans and drivers at checkpoints along roads and fuel stations around the country.

Concerned, passengers can contact the DLT’s hotline via number 1584 and in the future, QR codes will be posted on each public vehicle.

Mr Peraphon insisted the inspection will not take long or cause inconvenience to drivers or passengers.

Inspections will check the vehicle’s condition, documentation and speed-tracking devices. As well as signs of alcohol or drug use by the drivers.

The checks would help determine if the drivers are fit to drive. Some do not have enough rest when they get behind the wheel. Passengers will also be asked if they have observed drivers with dangerous driving behaviors.

Reports are rife of passenger van drivers using special gear to cut signal data in speed-tracking devices so they can drive faster.

The DLT has also been told to prepare workshops to improve van driver’s skills and safety knowledge.