Thailand's Transport Company Suspends all Interprovincial Bus Services
Published

2 hours ago

on

Thailand's Transport Company Suspends all Interprovincial Bus Services

As Thailand’s central government continues its struggle to contain a nationwide outbreak of covid-19 the Transport Company reports its suspending all interprovincial bus services from Tuesday (August 3, 2021).

Transport Co president Sanyalux Panwattanalikit announced the suspension of services in the North, Northeast, East and South regions until the restrictions are lifted. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has extended the semi-lockdown travel restrictions in Dark Red provinces until August 31 in a bid to reduce soaring daily covid-19 infections.

Passengers who bought bus tickets in advance can contact Transport Co ticket offices nationwide to receive a refund or postpone their trip until the suspension is lifted.


Sandbox tourist told to take a bus service

Meanwhile, Phuket Sandbox tourists left stranded after all domestic flights were suspended due to the severe Covid-19 outbreak will be offered a special bus transfer service to Suvarnabhumi airport. An ad hoc solution to a problem that started on Wednesday.

The service is intended for only those who want to catch a flight from Suvarnabhumi Airport to their other destinations, while people who intend to go straight home from Phuket can do so as their return flights are available there as usual, said Phuket governor Narong Wunsiew on Tuesday.

From Wednesday until Aug 16, the bus transfer service, costing 1,500 baht per person, is available on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays, he said.

The bus leaves Central Phuket Festival at 5am and stops at a PTT petrol station in Thalang district at 5.30am before heading to Suvarnabhumi where it is scheduled to arrive at 9pm the same day, he said.

The Sandbox Express Bus service is pre-booked through hotels certified under the Safety and Health Administration (SHA) Plus only.

 


