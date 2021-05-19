Thailand’s Prime Minister Puts a Halt to Walk-in Vaccination Sites

Thailand’s Prime Minister has ordered a halt to walk-in vaccinations sites for covid-19 to prevent people flocking to them and becoming upset if they fail to secure a covid-19 jab, a government source said.

During a resent cabinet meeting, Gen Prayut said he disagreed with vaccination walk-ins because people would turn up in droves causing chaos at the selected locations, particularly in Bangkok.

Gen Prayut wanted a new vaccination format such as on-site registration, the source quoted the PM as saying.

Currently, the Mor Prom app serves as the main channel for people to book their appointments, and concerned agencies have been instructed to work on preventing any technical glitches that may leave the app unable to work properly, the source said.

Gen Prayut wants everyone involved to stop talking about walk-in vaccination sites until clear measures are finalised. People will be upset and complain if they walk in and cannot get shots,” the source quoted the prime minister as saying.

“If there are enough shots available, authorities will manage them. Vaccination walk-in sites are a sensitive issue and must be handled carefully,” the source quoted the prime minister as saying.

Gen Prayut also warned agencies not to give confusing information about walk-in vaccination sites, stressing that the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration is the only agency that should provide the public with the information.