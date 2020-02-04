Thailand’s PM Says Fake News About the Coronavirus the Worst Threat

Connect with us

Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has told a press briefing that the worst threat to the public over the coronavirus is fake news. He has warned those with ill-intent that they will be dealt with decisively and in accordance with the law.

The PM reassured the Thai public that their Government is capable of containing the spread of the coronavirus. The government is alsos fully equipped to accommodate the 160 Thais being evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan.

“You can burn anything you like, but do not burn your own country. Above all burning it with distortion and fake news.  I am not quarreling with you, but I must warn you,” said the Prime Minister. Referring to those who distort and create false news about the virus on social media, Thai PBS reports.

Chairing a meeting of officials managing the coronavirus outbreak, the Prime Minister stressed that the current situation does not warrant the use of special powers. The Government is already coping with the situation the PM said. He also said that he regrets that some groups have been politicizing the coronavirus issue.

The most important thing now, is to take good care of the public in Thailand. He also dismissed fake news allegations that the Government has been hiding the truth about the number of confirmed cases in Thailand.

The Prime minister also reports that the government would implement controls on face masks and hand sanitizers to prevent profiteering. He also adding that the Government has started distributing free face masks to some people.  Also saying that those who can afford the face masks should buy them.

