Thailand’s Justice Ministry to Release Psychopaths, Sex Offenders List

Thailand’s justice minister plans to release a list of psychopaths and sex offenders, wanted or to be released from jail. Above all so that local authorities and people can watch out for them.

Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin said his ministry plans to share information on suspected sex offenders and psychopaths on arrest warrants. Including convicts to be released from jail.

“An ad-hoc committee will be formed, comprising officials from; the Probation Department; the Corrections Department and the Department of Special Investigation to monitor and follow up on these convicts.

The Royal Thai Police Office will also be requested to make public at police stations information on those on arrest warrants. Also those about to be released from jail,” Mr Somsak told the Bangkok Post.

He assured that the announcements would be made in the near future. He also said a new law would be passed later to make the practice permanent.

Jack the Ripper of Thailand

The minister said he came up with the plan in the wake of the crime by a released sex offender. The man dubbed Jack the Ripper of Thailand was released from prison after only serving 14 years of a life sentence. He was consequently sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering five women in 2005.

His sentence was commuted from the death penalty because he confessed. He was paroled and let free on May 17 this year. The Corrections Department said he was a “model prisoner”.

He later murdered a woman in Khon Kaen province of northeastern Thailand, shortly after his release.

Regarding overcrowded prisons, the justice minister said that he would allocate 200 million baht for inmates to make bunk-beds for themselves at all 134 prisons nationwide.

“It is unnecessary to build new and costly prisons. There are 134 prisons in the country and they are enough. Bunk-beds will add sleeping space for nearly 100,000 people. Furthermore it will only cost only 200 million baht” Mr Somsak said.