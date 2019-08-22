Connect with us

Thailand's His Majesty the King Adopts 13 Rescued Great Danes
Published

3 months ago

on

BANGKOK – Thailand’s His Majesty the King has adopted 13 Great Danes rescued after they were left to starve by a dog breeder.

Officials from the Bureau of the Royal Household were sent to pick up the 13 Great Danes. Five males and eight females – to be nursed at Kasetsart University’s animal hospital.

Three of the 13 Great Danes required special care due to their severe physical weakness after having been left without food.  The other 10 Great Danes regained strength after being nursed at the Department of Livestock Development.

The dogs would take a couple of weeks to fully recover their physical condition the departments deputy director-general said.

The dogs were rescued by volunteer veterinarians from Watchdog Thailand and Pathum Thani Livestock Development Office.

The Great Danes will be taken care of at the bureau’s Animal Welfare Division after they recover their health.

On Tuesday, the Department of Livestock Development rescued the Great Danes after receiving a tip-off via the department’s DLD 4.0 smartphone application.

The Great Danes were bred and raised for sale but when their breeder ran out of money they were abandoned in cages without food.

Department director-general Sorawit Thanito said the breeder of the Great Danes will face animal cruelty charges.

The department encourages the public to be vigilant for acts of animal cruelty. Citizens can report them to the department via the DLD 4.0 application, he said.

The good news posted on Watchdog Thailand’s Facebook Page and was shared more than 1,500 times. It received 1,200 comments in just three hours after the post was published.

Most comments expressed gratitude for His Majesty’s kindness. The post also received over 5,500 reactions.

Source: Bangkok Post, The Nation

