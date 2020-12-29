Thailand’s Health Minister Quarantines After Being Exposed to Covid-19

Thailand’s Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is under quarantine for 14 days after a being exposed to the covid-19 coronavirus. His exposure came after meeting with the Samut Sakhon governor, who later tested positive for Covid-19.

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, announced on Monday that Mr Anutin was in 14 day quarantine. A sample swab had been collected from the minister for Covid-19 testing, he said.

“The health Minister has been working hard in the province and been exposed to a high risk of contracting the disease, despite taking precautions,” the spokesman said. The health Minister will now take a rest and subordinates would take charge, he said.

Dr Taweesilp said senior officials from the Public Health Ministry had a one-hour meeting with the official at Samut Sakhon Hospital on Sunday. The governor was later confirmed infected with Covid-19.

All wore face masks throughout the meeting, held to discuss the establishment of field hospitals in Samut Sakhon.

Results of Covid-19 tests on the health minister and the other senior officials of the ministry were pending, he said.

Mr Anutin wrote on his Facebook account that his own first test was negative. Furthermore that doctors considered him at low risk of catching the disease, because the Samut Sakhon governor had always worn a face mask.

Thailand Records 61st Covid-19 Death

Health officials in Rayong have reported the death of a worker at the gambling den, the first Covid-19 death in two months in Thailand, bringing the fatalities to 61.

Health officials said the man, 45, who facilitated parking and traffic at the gambling den. He also had existing conditions of ischemic heart disease and diabetes. The casino worker’s death was Thailand’s first virus fatality since Nov 5. Taking the total to 61 since the outbreak began in January.

He tested positive on Sunday. By early Monday, he had difficulty breathing and was taken to a hospital on his friend’s sidecar. He stopped breathing on the way. Doctors at the hospital also tried in vain for 30 minutes to save his life.