Thailand’s Government Plans New Rules and Licenses for Big Bike Riders

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Land Transport Department plans to issue a new ministerial regulation for the safety of big bike riders within six months following recent fatal accidents on public roads.

Director-General Peerapol Thavornsupcharoen said that the new regulation will also require big bike dealers to organize training for their customers.

The department is now considering adding more criteria for the driving license tests for big bike riders. Ensuring they undertake more complicated tests than those who apply for ordinary motorcycle licenses.

According to the statistics Thailand saw a sharp increase in big bike users.

There were 164,878 big bikes, registered with the Land Transport department last year.

At the moment anyone can jump onto a Big Bike with virtually no training just by getting a scooter license.

Almost 70% of Thailand’s road deaths involve motorcycles.

Big Bike Rider Decapitated

On July 27th, a big bike rider was decapitated after colliding with the side of the Klong Tan Flyover in Bangkok.

He was riding a BMW S1000 RR big bike at the time.

He was riding his big bike at high speed on Phetchaburi Road and continued onto the flyover.

It appeared he might have lost control and the vehicle fell over.

The helmet with the head fell into the opposite lane while the bike slid 200m from the body.