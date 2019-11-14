Connect with us

Regional News

Thailand's Future Forward Party Submits Bill to End Military Conscription
Advertisement

Regional News

Swede Sues Thai MP Over Fraudulent Mileage on BMW 7 Series

News Video Regional News

Thai Silk Robes Await Pope Francis for his Visit to Thailand

Regional News Thai Legal

Constitutional Court Revokes MP's Status for Murder Conviction

Regional News

China and Southeast Asian Countries Need Tougher Plastic Policies

Regional News

Nearly 8,000 Fake News Stories Detected by New Cyber Cops

Regional News

University Says Students Can Wear Uniform of their Gender Identity

News Video Regional News

Government of Thailand Backs Retailers "No Plastic" Campaign

Regional News

Former Park Chief Turns Himself into Police Over Murder Charge

Regional News

Over 90 Percent of Krathongs Collected in Bangkok Were Biodegradable

Regional News

Thailand’s Future Forward Party Submits Bill to End Military Conscription

Advertisements

Over the past six years, military conscription has been on the rise, from 94,480 in 2013 to 104,734 last year.The conscripted persons monthly salary is a meager 10,000 baht.

Published

2 hours ago

on

Thailand’s Future Forward Party has formally submitted its military enlistment bill that calls for the ending of Conscription in Thailand. Its military enlistment bill, one of its key election campaign pledges.

FFP party-list MP Pongsakorn Rodchompoo said the 1954 military service act was no longer in line with reality.

“Conscription curbs rights and liberties so we propose voluntary recruitment except during wartime.

Entering into military service must also be in line with human right and human dignity principles,” Lt Gen Pongsakorn said.

The ultimate goal is to create professional armed forces that are smaller but more efficient. The number of recruits will be lower but they will be trained more intensively. The saved budget will then be used to pay them more and provide scholarships for their studies.

Benefits and welfare must be reviewed and other laws might have to be amended accordingly, the Bangkok Post reported.

Under the bill, people aged 18-40 may apply, compared the conscription age of 20. The training period will more than double to five years from two.

Recruits will have a career and may advance to the rank of lieutenant colonel before being decommissioned at 46.

The bill also grants amnesty to draft dodgers before the bill is passed.

A system is required to prevent violations of rights at barracks and soldiers may not be served for personal use, with some mechanisms in place to constantly check for violations.

Over the past six years, military conscription has been on the rise, from 94,480 in 2013 to 104,734 last year.The conscripted persons monthly salary is a meager 10,000 baht.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement