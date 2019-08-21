Thailand’s Cold War Immigration Tactics Unnerve Long-Term Foreigners

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Immigration Bureau is sending a chill through the foreign business community, long-term expatriates, students and retirees following the full application in recent months of an onerous immigration law dating from 1979.

“According to section 38 of the 1979 immigration act, house owners, heads of household, landlords or managers of hotels who accommodate foreign nationals on a temporary basis who stay in the kingdom legally, must notify the local immigration authorities within 24 hours from the time of arrival of the foreign national,” Thailand’s immigration authorities recently advised.

Cold War relic dredged up from a bureaucratic silo

Critics view the requirement as a Cold War relic dredged up from a bureaucratic silo, and compare it to some of the regulations in force in neighboring Myanmar (formerly Burma) that curtailed the movements of foreigners for decades after Gen. Ne Win seized power in 1962.

Immigration officials, meanwhile, play down problems and recite the mantra “the law is the law.” National security, they say, is paramount.

Police Maj. Gen. Patipat Suban Na Ayudhya, commander of Immigration Division 1, linked the clampdown directly to terrorism. “A couple of years ago, many cases happened in Thailand,” he said during a panel discussion last week at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand. “A lot of terrorists came here and did something not good to my country.”

“Several things have been changing in Thailand and all over the world,” Police Col. Thatchapong Sarwannangkul, an immigration superintendent, said at the same presentation. “Criminals are getting stronger each day, and that’s why we have to make a balance between national security and [serving] you the best we can.”

A Western security analyst based in Bangkok told the Nikkei Asian Review that the terrorist threat to Thailand has not noticeably increased, and that other factors are in play. “It’s a cumulative sense that foreign criminality rather than terrorism has been running out of hand,” he said. “This is a very conservative bureaucracy, and very typical that when confronted by new issues they go to a 40-year-old law — they rush backwards to solve 2019 problems.”

Problems with the so-called TM30 rule

Thatchapong said compliance problems with the so-called TM30 rule are being exaggerated — “Trust me, it’s not that hard” — but admitted that he has to work until 10 p.m. each night processing the paperwork.

While the vast majority of foreign visitors enter the kingdom on 30-day visas issued on arrival, most foreigners with longer visas must now report any changes in their address within 24 hours — even for weekend trips out of town to private accommodation. They must also report their return.

This can be done by visiting an immigration office in person, sending an authorized intermediary, posting a registered letter, or by using an online system. Failure to comply results in compulsory fines ranging from 800 baht to 2,000 baht ($26 to $65).

Hoteliers have been required to submit the relevant TM30 foreign national notification forms to immigration authorities since the law’s promulgation 40 years ago, using the standard forms filled in by guests upon arrival. The new requirement that private landlords — some of whom own multiple properties — must similarly notify the authorities of foreign nationals visiting or leasing their properties had been very spottily enforced in a few provinces, and not in Bangkok or other parts of the country, until recent months.

When the 1979 law was enacted, Thailand had well under 2 million tourist arrivals annually, but was experiencing major influxes of refugees from Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam. This followed the fall of Indochina to communist forces in mid-1975, and the invasion of Cambodia by Vietnam at the end of 1978.

Today, immigration control is a much changed proposition. Forecasts for legal arrivals in 2019 exceed 39 million, including an expected 11 million from China and 2 million from India.

Although the TM30 form should be submitted by the landlord or property owner, foreigners seeking visa extensions will have to produce the required documentation or face a fine.

“It impacts the foreigners not the landlords, because it is the foreigners who actually pay the fines,” said Penrurk Phetmani, an immigration lawyer with Tilleke and Gibbins International, Thailand’s oldest law firm.