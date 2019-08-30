Thailand’s Anti-Corruption Commission Asked to Protect Whistle Blowers

BANGKOK – The Anti-Corruption Organization has urged the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) to exercise its powers to protect whistle blowers.

The call comes after a teacher was transferred after exposing a school of serving students unhealthy lunches. She has since been reinstated – and the school director has been moved instead.

Ms. Om-aree Khengrith, a kindergarten teacher suspected corruption in the school’s lunch program after the food was found to be of substandard. With poor quality, such as fried instant noodles without meat or egg, and no fruit.

Rather than being protected, she was intimidated, having a bag of pig’s blood thrown into her classroom last week.

Teacher Transferred Over Exposing Corruption in School Lunches

On Thursday, she was ordered transferred to the Office of Primary Education by the office’s director.

On Thursday night, however, the transfer order was rescinded, reinstating Khru Om to her former teaching position in the kindergarten.

Khru Om’s case went viral on social media, attracting many followers who heaped praise upon her for her blowing the whistle on the school meal scandal.

The 32-year-old teacher on Thursday thanked media members, parents, students and her colleagues for their support. She also thanked social media users for the hashtags #savekhruaom #protectkhruaom.

Dr. Mana Nimitmongkol, secretary-general of the Anti-Corruption Organization spoke up on Facebook yesterday. Saying the abrupt transfer of Khru Om from her school, reflected a failure to address the endemic corruption in Thailand. Which continues to worsen because most people are too afraid to report graft for fear of intimidation or “dark influences”.

“Protecting people who voluntarily do good deeds for the society is possible if the Anti-Corruption Commission uses its powers. The Commission has laws to protect the good people so everyone can feel safe to expose corruption,” said Dr. Mana.