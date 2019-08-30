Thailand Takes Delivery of US Stryker M1126 Infantry Carrier Vehicles

BANGKOK – US made “Stryker” armored vehicles have started to arrive and the army chief received them by himself at Don Mueang airport, yesterday.

Army chief Gen Apirat Kongsompong together with Admiral Phil Davidson, Commander of US Indo-Pacific Command, on Thursday witnessed the delivery. The first four Stryker vehicles arrived on two C-17 planed from Hawaii.

The first lot of 10 Stryker M1126 Infantry Carrier Vehicles will undergo a delivery ceremony at the Royal Thai Army headquarters on Sept 12. The army will receive 70 Stryker vehicles this year and 50 more next year.

Each reportedly cost about 80 million baht. This year’s 70-vehicle lot includes 23 ones the United States gives free of charge. The army plans to deploy them at its infantry battalions in Chachoengsao province, east of Bangkok

Gen Apirat Kongsompong also stated that the used Stryker carrier vehicles were highly functional and the US was using them. Saying the US promised to supply their parts and send its personnel to guide their maintenance.