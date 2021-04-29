Thailand Reinstates Mandatory 14 Day Quarantines on Foreign Arrivals

The Thai Government reports that as of May 1st quarantine periods will return of 14-day quarantine for all foreign arrivals. The move comes as Thailand is fighting a third wave of the covid-19 coronavirus.

The Thai government had reduced mandatory quarantine times for vaccinated foreign arrivals to 7-10 days prior to the outbreak of the UK variant of the COvid-19 virus. The UK-Variant is far more contagious and deadlier that past covid-19 cases experienced in Thailand.

Furthermore foreign arrivals staying in 14 day quarantine hotels will not be allowed to leave their rooms except for medical treatment or Covid-19 tests.

Also from May 1, six provinces in Thailand will become dark red zones of maximum and strict Covid-19 control. They are Bangkok, Chon Buri, Chiang Mai, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani and Samut Prakan.

The government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration spokesperson Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin said the government has intensified its Covid-19 controls, extending the quarantine period for foreign arrivals.

New Dark Red Zones

The government has also expanded “dark red” control zones and requiring the nationwide wearing of face masks outside homes. The number of red zones of maximum control will rise from 18 to 45 provinces, while orange control zones will drop from 59 to 26 provinces. There are no zones with lower controls.

Previous Red Zones: Bangkok; Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Suphan Buri,Chon Buri, Rayong, and Sa Kaeo,Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Udon Thani,Phuket,Songkhla,Prachuap Khiri Khan and Tak.

Twenty-six provinces declared orange zones are: Krabi, Kalasin; Chai Nat; Chumphon; Trat; Nakhon Nayok; Nakhon Phanom; Nong Khai; Bung Kan; Buri Ram; Phangnga; Phayao; Phrae; Mukdahan; Mae Hong Son; Yasothon; Loei; Sakon Nakhon; Satun, Samut Songkhram; Sing Buri; Surin; Nong Bua Lam Phu; Uttaradit; Uthai Thani and Amnat Charoen.

In all zones, people will be required to wear face masks when going out. Fines will be set but will not be too harsh, the spokesman said. People must heed warnings and public service announcements, Dr Taweesilp said.

Schools and Entertainment venues closed

Nationwide, entertainment places and schools will be closed. Malls can open until 9pm with limited visitors but no promotional events. Parties will be banned, except for household and traditional functions including funerals.

In dark-red provinces, people must refrain from leaving their zones unless it is necessary and restaurants can open for takeouts only until 9pm.

Dining-in is allowed until 9pm in red zones and 11pm in orange zones, with no sale or consumption of alcoholic beverages. In red zones, restaurants can take orders for takeouts until 11pm.

Convenience stores can open between 4am and 11pm in dark red and red zones. The restriction will not apply in orange zones. Limits on crowd activities are set at 20 people in dark red zones and 50 people elsewhere.

In dark red zones, outdoor sports fields can open until 9pm but competitions must be free of spectators. Fitness clubs and gymnasiums will be closed.

In red zones, sports fields can open until 9pm with limitations on player and spectator numbers. In orange zones they can open as usual but with limited players and spectators.

Government and private organisations will introduced their highest degree of working from home for at least 14 days. This measure should be helpful for Covid-19 control when there is no lockdown, Dr Taweesilp said.

The government would quickly work out assistance for affected parties, he said.