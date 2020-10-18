Thailand Records its First Local Covid-19 Case in Over a Month

Thailand has recorded its first two locally transmitted cases of the covid-19 coronavirus in more than one month, the Covid-19 administration centre said on Saturday. The center said that the cases were among two Myanmar nationals living near the border in northern Thailand. North of the border in Myanmar infections have been surging recently.

The two were tested on Oct 13. They were asymptomatic but results were positive. The last known local covid-19 coronavirus cases was in early September, the Bangkok Post reported.

Meanwhile, the Department of Disease Control has advised the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) to reduce the covid-19 quarantine period for returnees from 14 to 10 days. The department will formally submit the recommendation to the CCSA’s sub-committee tasked to oversee covid-19 quarantining at a meeting next week.

The sub-committee then will forward the advice to the main body of the CCSA which will make a decision by the end of this month.

If the CCSA approves the recommendation, the new covid-19 quarantine duration is expected to be implemented next month. The recommendation is based on the department’s monitoring of foreigners and returnees to Thailand. Even more as research from Switzerland and the country’s own quarantine situation.

Controlling the covid-19 coronavirus infection

Dr Sophon Iamsirithavorn, chief of the Communicable Disease Division, said that four days less of quarantine would not affect the efficacy of Thailand’s coronavirus prevention measures.

“It is obvious that there is no difference between 10 or 14 quarantine days with visitors who come from countries with very low rates of infection,” Dr Sophon told the media in a press briefing yesterday at the Public Health Ministry. The results show the most effective time for controlling infection is from one to 10 days.

He further explained that, in Thailand, it found that the percentage of Covid-19 infected returnees from China, Australia and Taiwan is 0.04%; in Australia it is 0.48% and New Zealand it is 0.1%.

The average infection rate of infected returnees is 0.63%. In contrast, the number of infections is very high, at 5%, among returnees from Kuwait, Sudan and Saudi Arabia.

As of April this year to date, there have been 116,219 returnees under the state quarantine system.

