Health
Thailand Records its First Local Covid-19 Case in Over a Month
Thailand has recorded its first two locally transmitted cases of the covid-19 coronavirus in more than one month, the Covid-19 administration centre said on Saturday. The center said that the cases were among two Myanmar nationals living near the border in northern Thailand. North of the border in Myanmar infections have been surging recently.
The two were tested on Oct 13. They were asymptomatic but results were positive. The last known local covid-19 coronavirus cases was in early September, the Bangkok Post reported.
Meanwhile, the Department of Disease Control has advised the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) to reduce the covid-19 quarantine period for returnees from 14 to 10 days. The department will formally submit the recommendation to the CCSA’s sub-committee tasked to oversee covid-19 quarantining at a meeting next week.
The sub-committee then will forward the advice to the main body of the CCSA which will make a decision by the end of this month.
If the CCSA approves the recommendation, the new covid-19 quarantine duration is expected to be implemented next month. The recommendation is based on the department’s monitoring of foreigners and returnees to Thailand. Even more as research from Switzerland and the country’s own quarantine situation.
Controlling the covid-19 coronavirus infection
Dr Sophon Iamsirithavorn, chief of the Communicable Disease Division, said that four days less of quarantine would not affect the efficacy of Thailand’s coronavirus prevention measures.
“It is obvious that there is no difference between 10 or 14 quarantine days with visitors who come from countries with very low rates of infection,” Dr Sophon told the media in a press briefing yesterday at the Public Health Ministry. The results show the most effective time for controlling infection is from one to 10 days.
He further explained that, in Thailand, it found that the percentage of Covid-19 infected returnees from China, Australia and Taiwan is 0.04%; in Australia it is 0.48% and New Zealand it is 0.1%.
The average infection rate of infected returnees is 0.63%. In contrast, the number of infections is very high, at 5%, among returnees from Kuwait, Sudan and Saudi Arabia.
As of April this year to date, there have been 116,219 returnees under the state quarantine system.
Quarantine (ASQ) Hotels in Thailand
Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) is the process of quarantine at government-approved hotels in Thailand at the traveler’s own expense. For non-Thai nationality travelers, many hotels together with hospitals launched Alternative State Quarantine Packages for those returning from abroad.
The hotels that have been approved by Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Defense, cover a wide price range from 27,000 THB (about 900 USD) to 220,000 THB (about 7,000 USD) for the two-week quarantine. You will be staying for the 14-day mandatory quarantine in Bangkok with better facilities, good atmosphere, in clean and safe environment.
Normally, the package includes not only accommodation for 15 nights but also 3 meals a day, free WiFi, and private car transfer from either Don Mueang Airport or Suvarnabhumi Airport. A nurse is on call 24/7, and you will have your temperature taken and health checked 2 times a day. The package also includes two COVID-19 tests that usually take place on the 5th and 13th day of quarantine. If you have a fever of 37.5 degrees or more, you will be transferred to the hospital.
The ASQ package does not include consultation costs with doctors, transportation costs other than the airport pick-up, and any other treatments at the hospital other than the two COVID-19 tests. However, it depends on terms and conditions of each hotel. Please, check with the hotel before booking.